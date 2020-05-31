Police: 30 Nashville businesses damaged in “I Will Breathe” protests and riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released a list of Nashville businesses that were damaged in Saturday night’s protests and riots.
Historic Metro Courthouse– significant graffiti, fire and water damage, windows broken
Ryman Auditorium
116 5th Av N
Damage to windows
Blush
144 5th Av N
Damage to windows
Boost Mobile
238 5th Av N
Damage to doors and windows
Stolen phones
Parking ticket booth damaged near Commerce St. and 5th Av N
Premier Parking window damaged near Commerce St. and 5th Av N
Sbarro
200 Commerce
Several broken windows
Dicks Last Resort
154 2nd Av
Broken window
SP+ Parking
208 3rd Av
Broken windows
227 2nd Av N
Broken windows
Goorin Bro’s Hat Shop
107 B 2nd Av N
Broken front windows and possible theft
Market Street Mercantile
111 2nd Av N
Broken windows, possible theft
Doc Holiday
112 2nd Av N
Broken windows
Big Shotz
115 2nd Av N
Broken windows
Benchmark
117 2nd Av N
Broken TV and window
Wild Horse Saloon
120 2nd Av N
Broken window
Robin Realty
125 2nd Av N
Broken windows
Honey Girl
127 2nd Av N
Broken windows, possible theft
Cerveza Jack’s
135 2nd Av N
Broken windows
Hart & Huntington Tattoo Shop
137 2nd Av N
Broken door glass
SP+ Parking
230 Commerce Street
Broken window and door glass
200 Broadway – Cotton Eyed Joe (shattered window)
208 Broadway – Redneck Riviera (shattered window)
312 Broadway – Valentine’s (shattered window)
318 Broadway – Boot Barn (shattered windows)
322 Broadway – Margaritaville (shattered window/door, possible theft, BLM tag sprayed on
side)
410 Broadway – Big Time Boots (shattered door)
412 Broadway – The Stage (shattered windows)
418 Broadway – Layla’s (shattered window)
428 Broadway – Legends Corner (shattered window)