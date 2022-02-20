JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wellness Center in Johnson City hosted an event called the ‘Polar Plunge’ on Sunday that was designed to raise money for the Special Olympics Tennessee.

Polar Plunge (Photo: WJHL)

Participants in the event took a plunge into a pool full of cold water as they contributed to the cause. Those that did not want to jump in the cold water were able to sign up as “Too Chicken” but still contribute.

“The water is about 50 degrees and so brave individuals have done fundraising. It’s a minimum of $50 to fundraise and you get all bragging rights that you are freezing for a reason. Participants are going to just jump in the cold water. They are literally taking the polar plunge for Special Olympics Tennessee,” said Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Special Olympics Tenn., Amy Parker.

Parker gives credit to the Elizabethton and Johnson City Police Departments for their endorsement of the event, she says the event wouldn’t have been possible without it.

“It’s good to be able to support our area’s Special Olympics athletes. What’s a minor inconvenience to us to be out here in the cold water, you’ve got to think of our special athletes who have to overcome a lot more obstacles to be able to do what they are being able to do,” noted Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw.

The event successfully raised more than $8,000, and Shaw as well as other officers made the plunge into the chilling waters in full uniform.

To learn more about the Special Olympics Tennessee you can visit their website by clicking here.