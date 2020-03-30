‘Please toilet paper my house’: Cute yard signs lifting spirits in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “Love thy neighbor…six feet away,” “please toilet paper my house,” and “this little piggy stayed home.”

These are just some of the light-hearted signs that have appeared outside a home in Georgetown.

The creative, colorful signs relating to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing are cheering neighbors up during a turbulent time.

That’s according to Cindy Curtis, who took these photos and sent them to KXAN.

Cindy said the yard signs “bring smiles (and perhaps relieve boredom!)”

Check out our gallery of the fun signs below.