Planet Fitness coming to The Falls in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Planet Fitness will be coming to The Falls retail development off Interstate 81 at exit 5 in Bristol, Va.

According to City Manager Randy Eads, the business will be located on a parcel of land near Pizza Plus along Terrace Drive off Lee Highway.

According to Eads, the Planet Fitness facility will be 20,000 square feet.


Plant Fitness has two other Tri-Cities locations, one each in Kingsport and Johnson City.

This is the first new business announcement at the retail development since Hobby Lobby was announced in 2017.

