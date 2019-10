BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – October may have just begun, but Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities are already looking ahead to the holiday season.

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights has released its upcoming schedule. The annual lights display through the track will open on November 15 and run through January 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The annual holiday tradition spans more than two decades and features more than two million twinkling lights.