Piney Flats VFD Chief: new equipment could help with insurance costs

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than $500,000 in new trucks and gear for the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department could help residents and business owners with insurance costs.

According to Chief Todd Justice, the department has gotten a new fire engine, a new ladder truck and new life-saving equipment.

Justice told News Channel 11 that the new engine will help make their job easier due to the way equipment and gear is able to be laid out on board.

Justice also stated the new equipment could help with the department’s ISO Fire rating. That rating indicates how well protected a community is by its fire department.

“With the upgraded pump and the increased pumping capacity, it also helps us with our ISO rating,” Justice said. “That actually helps the homeowner and the business owner with their insurance.”

Justice said it is “very expensive” to run any type of fire department. The new equipment was funded through some money from Sullivan County and loans.

According to Justice, most of the equipment could last 20 years.