(WJHL) — Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- Va) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest for Virginia churches seeking to reopen, according to a press release Sunday.

"I have been troubled by the closure of Virginia churches under Gov. Northam's stay-at-home order and on Thursday specifically asked the governor when he would be reopening the churches," Griffith said in a statement. "Gov. Northam must drop the unfair treatment of churches and permit them to resume worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open."