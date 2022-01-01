PHOTOS: New Year’s Day storms cause damage across southern Kentucky

Tornado near Bowling Green at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Photo taken by Mikey Keen.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) — New Year’s Day storms caused sporadic damage and likely spawned a few tornadoes in southern Kentucky.

Early Saturday, tornado warnings were issued for south Kentucky where damage has been reported in Christian, Logan, and Warren, and Monroe Counties including Hopkinsville and Bowling Green.

Just south of Russellville, Ky., on Highway 431 a grain silo was heavily damaged.

In Bowling Green, there was damage to the roof of a Kroger and other businesses such as Hobby Lobby and nearby Thornton Furniture.

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee had reports of trees down in parts of north Davidson, Robertson, Sumner and Maury Counties, to mention a few.