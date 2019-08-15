M&M’s Glampground nearly ready for guests at BMS

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The M&M’s Glampground at Bristol Motor Speedway is nearly ready to open to guests for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

News Channel 11 got a sneak peek as crews were setting up the tents for campers.

The glampground experience includes large tents, bathrooms with private showers, WiFi, a valet and more.

RELATED: M&M’s announces luxury ‘glamping’ experience for BMS fall race

Guests will start arriving at the M&M’s Glampground at 9 a.m. Friday.

The luxury glampground packages sold out less than 12 hours after they went on sale.

RELATED: M&M’s Glamground at BMS sold out

The green flag drops for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with WJHL.com and our Facebook page for more race week coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story