Photo provided to WJHL by Kari Dykes

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Recent storms brought with them damaging winds that left several people with downed trees and property damage.

View some photos sent by viewers below:

Jack Arrowood

Jack Arrowood

Jack Arrowood

Jack Arrowood

Jack Arrowood

Jack Arrowood

Amanda Crenshaw

Amanda Crenshaw