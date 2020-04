WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - This Easter Sunday community members celebrated more than just the holiday. With the COVID-19 pandemic exhausting healthcare workers battling the virus on the frontlines, people from across the Tri-Cities came together to honor both the Easter holiday and essential personnel.

Sunday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. community members gathered in Ballad parking lots across the region and tuned their radios to 88.3 for an afternoon of worship together, while still respecting CDC distance guidelines.