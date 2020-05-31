PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Sunday in Richmond after two days of protests and riots

The Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized during a riot on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Daylight revealed burned and looted buildings after Richmond’s second night of riots. What started on Friday and Saturday as peaceful protests devolved again into vandalism across the city.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.

Saturday night, fires were set across the city including at stores on W. Broad Street near Lombardy Street. Game Stop, Starbucks, DTLR and an apartment building in the area were all looted and set on fire.

Stores on West. Grace street were set on fire and looted. (Photo courtesy of Grant Raycroft)

Round Two, a Richmond-based store that has expressed support of the protests, was also looted last night.

Rioters also set fires and damaged other storefronts along Broad Street.

The result of rioters around the intersection of Broad St and Monroe ave. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)

The result of rioters on the intersection of Broad St and Monroe ave. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)

Rioters at the intersection of Broad St and Monroe ave. (Courtesy of Mandee Bratton)

Another local business targeted during last night’s riots was the Tech Exchange, a video game store on W. Cary Street.

The Tech Exchange, a local video store, was also looted during the riot. (Photos courtesy of Hollz Fright)

However, a mixture of contractors and regular citizens cleaned up the mess later that day.

Broad Street in Richmond being cleaned up by contractors, do-good-Richmonders today. Graffiti spray painted on Whole Foods is being power washed, blown out windows where the DTLR store was set on fire are being boarded-up. Trash littered on the street is being tossed out. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/HCW7KeBb5b — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) May 31, 2020

Confederate monuments around the city were vandalized with spray-painted messages about police brutality and racism.







Photos of the Robert E Lee and Jefferson Davis statues in Richmond spray painted with message by protesters. (Photos courtesy of Josh Taylor)



Also on Sunday morning, hundreds of protesters held a peaceful demonstration and walked from Brown’s Island to 17th Street Market.

Demonstrators have marched to 17th Street Market in Richmond.



Now chanting “hands up don’t shoot” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/KmifB49a4y — Rachel Keller (@rachelkellertv) May 31, 2020

Demonstrators carried a variety of signs during the walk:

Signs seen at Sunday’s protest

