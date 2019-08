CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Petrochemical sheen was detected this week in Watauga Lake.

The source was located along a tributary to the Watauga.

The Tennessee Department of Environmental Control responded by collecting samples and placing catch booms to contain the spread of seep.

No fish kills were dedicated to the sheen.