Perfectly balanced: Paradise Acres Farm to host ‘Spooky Kittens’ adoption event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’ve been in the market for a furry friend or a fright, Paradise Acres Farms might be the place for you Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by Neonatal Kitten Rescue, the organization has partnered with the venue to offer a fall evening like no other. Visitors to Paradise Acres Saturday afternoon have the chance to enjoy the property’s normal offerings like mini-golf, hay rides and more alongside the evening’s main attraction: kittens up for adoption.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, guests can meet the kittens on-site. Other attractions run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. later the same day.

At 7:30 p.m., “Coraline” will be played on Paradise Acres’ drive-in theater.

According to the post, the kitten adoption is free to attend. Portions of sales will go toward funding the Neonatal Kitten Rescue.