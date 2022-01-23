People gather in Kingsport for East Tenn. RV show

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recreational vehicle and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center to check out some of the latest RV’s, boats and more.

Even local businesses came out to get in the action saying that having everything in one place is super convenient.

“With COVID, a lot of people are looking to get outdoors with RVs and boats, so business has really boomed for us. A lot of people who didn’t know about boats are now buying boats, so shows like this are just really good for people to come out and see what’s options are out there,” said General Manager of Rockingham Marina Dillon Reppart.

If you could not make it out to the show on Sunday, don’t worry there will be another show at the Johnson City Mall in April.