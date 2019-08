RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health has issued a health advisory for the “lower (eastern) areas of John W. Flannagan Reservoir in Dickenson County due to a bloom of harmful algae.”

According to a release, people AND pets should avoid swimming, wading or bathing in the affected areas of the lake until the algae return to acceptable levels.

Officials said signs will be posted at the shoreline in the affected areas.

You can learn more about the health advisory HERE.