Peebles in Elizabethton to transition to Gordmans in 2020

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Peebles in Elizabethton will be converted into a Gordmans off-price retailer in 2020.

According to a spokesperson from Stage, the company that owns Peebles, most of the Stage nameplates will convert to Gordmans in early 2020, with only a few remaining under their current nameplates.

Customers will be able to use their Stage-brand private label credit cards, rewards cards and gift cards at Gordmans.

Blakely Graham, the Stage Manager of Brand Publicity, said the associates at the stores that will transition will be offered jobs at Gordmans, and additional employees will be hired at job fairs.

The dates of those job fairs will be announced at a later date.

