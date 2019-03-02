Pediatric office refuses to treat unvaccinated patients

File – In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, a health care worker prepares syringes, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), for a child’s inoculations at the International Community Health Services in Seattle. The focus on measles in the Pacific Northwest intensified Friday, March 1, 2019, as public health officials in Oregon […]

A South Carolina pediatrics office says it’s no longer accepting patients who are not vaccinated, WMBF reported.

Dr. Marc Bahan with CPG Pediatrics at Carolina Forest told the news station that the policy was recently put in place to help patients with weakened immune systems.

“Having unvaccinated children coming to a pediatric office where lots of children are at a very high-risk for contracting vaccine-related diseases just seems inappropriate,” Bahan said. “We have patients on chemotherapy with cancer….we have patients coming in here with severe congenital heart diseases. All of these patients can potentially die if they contract one of these diseases.”

Tamara Pickett said her daughter, who is unvaccinated, has been a patient at CPG Pediatrics since she was about six months old.

“That was one of the reasons we came to the practice because we were informed they were accepting patients that had not been vaccinated or did not plan on vaccinating,” Pickett told WMBF.

Pickett said she stands by her decision to not vaccinate her child, but doesn’t feel like she has many options when it comes to finding her daughter care.

“It’s sad that so many parents that have issues finding a place for their child to go. And of course like any other parent we want them to be safe and to be healthy and it shouldn’t be this hard,” said Pickett.