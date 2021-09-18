BTPD: Woman killed after being struck by car outside of BMS

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Volunteer Parkway.

According to a release from the Bristol, Tenn. Police Dept., a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The release identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old, Beth A. Beard of Goshen, Indiana. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries sustained from the crash.

Officers with the department were called to the scene at approximately 10:21 a.m.

Photo: WJHL

Prior to the release, Lt. Eddie Nelson with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Dept., confirmed the incident occurred in front of the north entrance of the speedway.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss