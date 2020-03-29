Patient dies, 23 others hospitalized after Gallatin nursing home evacuated

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One patient has died after a Gallatin nursing home was evacuated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Patients were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one patient had tested positive for the virus.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced Saturday morning on Facebook, “we have accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.”

The hospital added, “23 patients have been admitted and are currently in isolation at Sumner Regional Medical Center. One patient is now deceased.”

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 58 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County, as of the state’s Friday afternoon update.