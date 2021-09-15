Pastor arrested in Sweetwater for failing to register as sex offender

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The headline minister at a Christian revival event in Sweetwater was arrested Tuesday for being an unregistered sex offender from another state.

Jerry Lee Anderson, 46, was arrested at Eagles Rest Church in Sweetwater where he had been the headline minister at “The Prophetic Crusade” Christian revival from Sept. 1- 13. He was living at or near the church and failed to register as a sex offender with the local authorities.

According to the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry, Anderson is required to register as a sex offender due to an Arkansas conviction for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Anderson was apprehended without incident. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await initial appearance on his local charges.

The investigation and arrest was made by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation for the assistance and hard work by the U.S. Marshals Service in helping us keep Monroe County and its citizens safe from out of state sex offenders coming in and endangering the public,” stated Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.