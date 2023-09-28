The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds tonight with a 20% chance of rain. The low temperature will be near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with just a slight chance of a stray shower. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

We will stay dry and mild much of next week with the next chance of rain coming into the area on Friday.

Looks like some much cooler air will be arriving in the area towards the end of next week.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 78 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Friday with a cooler high in the low to middle 60’s.