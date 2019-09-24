Passengers rescued from vehicle after going over embankment in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Rescue personnel were able to save multiple passengers that had been trapped in a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to a post from the Appalachia Fire Department, members of the Keokee Fire Department and the Appalachia Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle that had gone over an embankment with four people trapped inside.

When rescue teams arrived, two of the passengers had managed to get themselves out of the vehicle, but the other two were trapped due to the vehicle being pinned against a tree.

The vehicle was stabilized and rescue crews extracted the remaining passengers.

A haul system aided in getting the passengers up the incline.

The passengers involved were taken to a local hospital.