The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with a low of 62 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance for a few morning showers or a thunderstorm.  The high will be hot at 87 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or storm late.  The low will be 64 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be 90 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be 92 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 67 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 88 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 89 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few showers or thunderstorms early.  The low will be 68 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great night!