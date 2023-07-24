The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance for a few morning showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be hot at 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or storm late. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 67 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a few showers or thunderstorms early. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great night!