Partly cloudy skies tonight with sunshine on Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday with a mild high of 55 degrees.

Rain moves in late Wednesday with rain changing to snow on Thursday for Christmas Eve. The high will be 47 degrees, Temperatures will be in the teens Thursday night with a chance of snow and snow flurries.

Christmas Day will cloudy, breezy and cold with a chance of snow showers. The high will be 26 degrees.

Have a great night!