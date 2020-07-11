Partly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon – A few storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a few scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. High 86. We have a slight chance for a passing shower.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the possibility for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. High 87.

Have a great weekend!