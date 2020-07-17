Partly cloudy and warm tonight with scattered showers and storms – The weekend will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms to cool things down

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could see a few storms overnight into the morning hours. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 93.

Have a great weekend!