The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a pleasant high temperature of 76 degrees.

Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with an afternoon high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with just a 20% chance of rain late in the evening. The low will be mild at 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Then high will be 76 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies return Sunday night with just a slight chance of an early evening shower. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 76 degrees.

Skies will be fair Monday night with allow of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night!