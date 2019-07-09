Parking changes, clear bag policy to keep in mind ahead of Fun Fest 2019

One of the region’s most popular summer festivals is just days away.

Kingsport Fun Fest begins this Friday and features nine days of activities, musical performances and much more.

“We have something for everyone,” said Fun Fest Chair Colette George. “I think last year we had people from 35 different states come to participate.

This year will return many of the popular attractions, including the hot air balloon rally, stadium concerts and the Crazy 8’s.

The festival’s first weekend will also be packed with events downtown. Saturday will feature street performers, a touch a truck event and motorcycle show.

If you’re looking for parking, festival Director Lucy Fleming says there will be some changes due to the construction at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“The big student parking lot at Dobyns-Bennett will not be available for the general public,” said Fleming, “so that means we’re moving our public parking over to the parking lots surrounding the Civic Auditorium, so we’ll have signage up for that and that will have controlled access.”

Fun Fest will continue its clear plastic bag policy during the popular stadium concerts.

“You can bring in small hand bags of a certain size, clear bags of a little bit larger size,” said Fleming. “If you don’t want to have any of those just put everything you own in a gallon zip-lock bag, that way you don’t have to go through an inspection.”

Coolers also will not be allowed in the stadium.

Organizers say festival security measures have been planned over the course of several months, all in the hopes of a more enjoyable experience for those that attend.

“It makes memories,” said George, “and that’s really what Fun Fest is, making memories.”