Parent company of Bristol Motor Speedway announces layoffs, furloughs amid sports shutdown

(AP/WJHL) — Speedway Motorsports, owner and operator of eight tracks that host NASCAR’s top Cup Series, has laid off 180 employees and furloughed 100 as part of a company restructuring during the sports shutdown.

Speedway Motorsports owns the Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Kentucky, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma and Texas tracks.

The coronavirus pandemic caused NASCAR to suspend the season just four events into a 36-race schedule.

To date, Speedway Motorsports has had its races at Atlanta, Texas and Bristol postponed. Both NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports are hoping to restart the season May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway issued the following statement to News Channel 11:

“There will be no information released on a track by track basis or additional statements or interviews granted on this topic.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to Speedway Motorsports and SMI for comments about the decision and the impact it could have on BMS.