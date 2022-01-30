Pandemic woes cause Mama’s House Buffet owner to close business

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been six years since Angela Vaughn made Mama’s House Buffet her family business, but a series of unfortunate events has caused the popular Kingsport restaurant to close its doors.

The business, which is known for its southern-style home-cooked meals, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from all sides, Vaughn said.

“We bought the restaurant back in 2016 and everything was going pretty well,” she said. “Then in 2019, things really started picking up, but 2020 came along and the pandemic hit.”

Since COVID-19 made it to the region, she has experienced a labor shortage, skyrocketing inflation– and a community still fearful to return to inside dining due to recent case spikes.

“People are fearful to come out, so we have that going on,” she said. “We also had some key staff retire last summer and have had a hard time replacing them. People aren’t coming out to apply for jobs. Now, we have inflation that has caused the costs in the back of the house to sky rocket.”

Of all the memories she’s made inside the restaurant, some of her favorites have been hosting gospel musicians and karaoke events to entertain guests.



“We’ve made some really good friends and people enjoy the food so much,” she said. “Not everybody likes to eat hamburgers and french fries every day. This was a good alternative. People have come out to support us so much the last week. I just wish they would have come out some more before and then we wouldn’t have had to close. It’s like a death in the family to us.”

While the community may also mourn the closing of the business, Vaughn said her family is excited to get back to spending more time together.

“We have a grandson down in Florida who is over a year old and we’ve never seen him because we can’t get away,” Vaughn said. “We are too short handed and we haven’t been able to get away so now we’re hoping that after we get some things calmed down here — we will be able to meet our new grandson.”

Vaughn left the door open for future business endeavors, but would look to start something on a smaller scale.