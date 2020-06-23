Pandemic puzzle: ETSU piecing together budget amid major uncertainty

Scenarios range from budget reductions of around seven and a half percent across the board to all units, to budget situations in which things may be altogether flat year over year. ETSU President Brian Noland

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The heads of East Tennessee State University’s colleges and major departments completed an unenviable task Friday – delivering fiscal 2021 budget proposals to President Brian Noland that envisioned cuts of up to 7.5 percent.

“As with any contingency planning you plan for the worst case and then you work your way backwards from there,” Noland told News Channel 11 Monday.

That interview came a few days after Noland received some initial news about the just-passed State of Tennessee budget that could avert a worst-case scenario. State dollars comprise nearly 40 percent of ETSU’s annual education and general budget, and he had heard at one point this spring to prepare for cuts that could be as high as 12 percent, or $8 million.

“That budget may have been a little more favorable towards higher education than what we were preparing for,” Noland said. In fact, if it matches the state’s decision about K-12 education — something he was set to learn as early as today — the appropriation could be even with fiscal 2020’s $70 million.

“If that’s the case, then ‘boom,’ at least now I’ve got one pillar that I could start to build a house on,” a clearly relieved Noland said of what folks from the state telegraphed about higher ed over the weekend.

Pillar number two rests on shifting sands

The other primary piece of ETSU’s budget comes from student tuition and fees, which records show totaled more than $156 million this fiscal year. That figure swings on enrollment, and Noland said projections have varied wildly.

“As we look toward the fall, one week we’re up 300 students, the next week we’re down 100 students, the next week we’re up 500 students,” Noland said.

“There’s so much variability in the landscape because students are waiting to see what the fall will look like, what the spread of the virus looks like.”

Noland said that makes it very difficult to engage in typical budget planning.

“Our approach is to spend the rest of this month going through those budget plans, unpacking what emerged from Nashville and then putting everything in a position that we can have a called meeting of our board of trustees somewhere in mid-July so that the board can take action on a revised budget for the fall.”

Noland said students “want to be on ground,” just like everyone wants to return to a sense of normalcy. But the university has prepared for a variety of on-campus and virtual class just as it is preparing for a variety of budget scenarios.

The pain began this spring

When COVID-19 hit in earnest and ETSU transitioned to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester in mid-March, that came with revenue losses and expense increases.

More than $3 million was refunded to students for dorm and meal fees. The university spent money beefing up its ability to operate virtually. Revenue from its physician and nursing services plummeted when people quit visiting health care providers.

All told, the net result was a $9 million hit, though much of that came to auxiliary budgets like food, housing and the health care. Still, ETSU implemented many strict cost controls late this spring to try and get through the year with some money to put into next year’s budget.

Come July, Noland said, everyone will begin to get a better picture of what lies ahead — but by no means a complete one. He said he’s confident the university community is ready for whatever comes.

“One of the criticisms of higher education is that we’re slow to react and respond, and if COVID has shown anything it’s that not only can we respond, we can respond quickly with grace and in a way that puts the needs of our students, faculty, staff and the community front and center,” he said.

He pointed to the manufacture of thousands of face shields for medical staff while ETSU was closed, and the creation of a service resource for parents of K-12 students with disabilities to help them while they’re forced to home school.

“I don’t know what the fall’s going to look like, but if we respond in the fall the way we did in the spring we’re going to be extremely successful.”

Early retirement offered

One response has been to offer an early retirement option for employees with at least 10 years of service. The offer rolled out Friday, Noland said.

Those who accept will receive 40 percent of a year’s salary. Non-faculty will be able to retire soon, while faculty will walk away after the fall semester ends.

For every $500,000 in salary and benefits those early retirements represent, ETSU should save about $300,000 this year.

“Those positions would be held vacant as we go through the year, as we adjust staffing as enrollment circumstances shift,” Noland said.

If COVID-19 causes a worse-than-expected scenario, Noland still expects to avoid what he called “draconian reductions.”

But if on-campus housing were to experience another year of unprecedented times — for instance, a long period of instruction that didn’t include on-campus living — things could get pretty ugly for that auxiliary fund.

“There are debt service payments due for existing debt on Governor’s and Centennial and Buc Ridge,” Noland said of three large on-campus housing locations.

“Reserves covered the losses for this year, but let’s just say worst-case scenario, if the residence halls were closed for the entire year and there are no revenues coming in to cover those costs, things would get pretty interesting right around January.”

Banking on Buccaneer resilience

Noland said the top priority for leadership is “to protect the academic integrity of the institution and to protect the jobs of our full-time, benefits-eligible faculty and staff.”

He hopes to take a similar approach to those take by previous presidents during difficult times in the 1930s and early 2000s, which will keep that focus on academics and full time staff.

That means cuts could fall among adjunct faculty — potentially increasing the teaching load on professors — other part-time staff, and non-personnel spending.

Any need for cuts won’t be offset by additional financial burden on students. Noland said leaders opted early on not to raise tuition or any fees for 2020-2021.

“It would be unconscionable of us to raise fees and pass along the cost to families when families are struggling,” Noland said.

The extent of cuts where cuts might come is far from clear. Unlike some other colleges and universities, ETSU hasn’t had to announce reductions to staffing and programs already.

“Our hope is that we’re overplanning (and) that as the fall materializes all of these spikes that we’re seeing have come and gone and the fall is better than we think it could be … but all of it is contingency at this point.”

Noland likened what’s occurring to the devastation and rebuilding he and his family saw when they lived in east Nashville and a tornado hit there.

“We see storm clouds on the horizon and we’re doing everything we can to prepare for the storm. Hopefully the storm is not as bad as we fear it could be but we’re preparing for the worst, hoping for the best and we’ll be a stronger university on the back end because of these preparations.”