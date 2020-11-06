Pandemic pain: Headline unemployment numbers don’t tell whole story

Northeast Tennessee still had 8,700 fewer jobs in September than when the pandemic began.

Region still down 8,700 jobs from March

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in September, down from 8.6 percent in August and 15 percent at its peak. The state trumpeted the news, but the rate alone masked a slightly less rosy picture — that of total jobs and total labor force.

It’s a picture that’s mirrored in Northeast Tennessee, where the headline unemployment rate fell from 7.7 percent to 5.5 percent. It’s far below its April peak of 14.3 percent and not terribly far above March’s rate of 4.3 percent.

But that big drop from August to September came despite the addition of just 803 jobs. The bigger variable contributing to the drop was something communities don’t generally like to see — a decline of 4,683 in the region’s labor force.

When it comes to the total number of jobs, by September the regional economy had added back about two-thirds of the 34,154 jobs it had lost at the depths of the COVID-caused recession. That was 15.8 percent of the pre-pandemic employment in the area.

Northeast Tennessee entered the downturn with 216,165 jobs. That number plummeted to 188,111 in April, then bounced back respectably to 200,103 in May. Since then, the jobs number has experienced another sharp decline in June and a tick down in July, when it reached 191,531.

August saw job rolls rise to 206,653 before they inched up to 207,456 in September, the latest report available.

With still roughly 8,700 fewer jobs than in March, the economy remains significantly weakened. That’s a 4 percent decline from March, and jobs are down 6.6 percent from last September, which may be a better barometer due to seasonality.

Labor force-wise, September’s regional total of 219,305 was 2.9 percent below March’s 225,813. But again, compared to a year earlier it was down 4.8 percent.

Whether people are leaving the labor force out of resignation, about to come back into it to fill jobs that DOL’s Chris Cannon said are widely available, or are finding other ways to get by, even a smaller labor force has left DOL processing roughly four times the new weekly claims that it was in March.

Ongoing claims in Northeast Tennessee were triple their mid-March number as of last week.

“You can just look at the numbers and the demand hasn’t really let up,” Cannon said. “We’re still averaging around 10,000 (new weekly claims statewide), it dropped down a little bit this week, but still an unprecedented amount of claims are still coming in to the department each and every week.”

That’s left a beefed up state call center with little respite from the downturn’s late spring peak, Cannon said. “It’s not as great as it was back in April but it certainly hasn’t let up, and we keep increasing the number of people who are working those phones.”

State hopes to play matchmaker

Cannon said DOL’s jobs database has more than 200,000 open positions. And regional employers have spoken of difficulty they’ve experienced filling available jobs.

DOL’s unemployment and job search sites are integrated, and Cannon said state leaders hope that will help match people with jobs.

“It’s been proven that if we integrate that system together that folks are on unemployment for a shorter amount of time because we can populate those jobs specifically to their job skill, to their area, and send job leads right to them to make that job search effort a little easier and more productive.”

If all those job openings still don’t make up for the massive losses that hit the region in March and April, people who’ve remained out of work will face an end to benefits soon.

The federal government extended benefits by 13 weeks, allowing for up to 39 weeks of unemployment in a 12-month period. That will end by Dec. 26 or after a person hits 39 weeks, whichever comes first.

If someone remains unemployed at that point, they won’t qualify to apply for benefits again until 12 months after their initial claim — but Cannon said it won’t make much difference if they haven’t worked or have worked very little.

“If you’re not earning money and you’re not putting wages into your wage base, if you have to go on unemployment again next year you won’t have any benefits,” he said. Tennessee’s unemployment insurance fund comes from employers paying into it.

Still, Cannon said the leadership at his department is hopeful that employers are needing enough workers to avoid the scenario of thousands of Tennesseans unable to find work and ineligible for benefits.

“There are many different reasons, many different factors as to why the number of people filing initial claims is starting to drop and the number of continued claims is dropping as well,” Cannon said.

“We hope that number is dropping because folks are getting back into the workforce, they are back earning money, they are back getting a steady paycheck and they are helping Tennessee’s economy recover.”