Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation extension launches Tuesday

Virginians who have used all their previous unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will have up to 11 more weeks of benefits.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced Friday that the PEUC extension would launch Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m.

This is the final component of the federal extension.

Before additional funding for any of those programs could be released by the VEC, the state first needed to implement the new law based on additional guidance from the federal government.

PEUC was extended for 11 weeks (through March 13, 2021) in the relief bill passed by Congress just before Christmas. The package was signed by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, one day after PEUC benefits expired.

The Virginia Employment Commission will let customers know the details of these additional benefits. The VEC Call Center will extend hours on Tuesday to support customers with the new program, and customers will also be able to access their account and complete their claim on Gov2Go.

There are two groups of people that are eligible for the additional weeks of PEUC:

Group I: PEUC claimants who have exhausted their initial 13-week benefit and have claimed weeks through Dec. 26, 2020 will have the additional 11 weeks automatically added to their claim and need not take any further action except to continue filing weekly claims. Payment for weeks claimed beginning with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021 will be automatically released on Feb. 9, 2021 and customers should receive payment as early as Thursday Feb. 11, 2021.

Group II: PEUC claimants who are not able to file a weekly claim because they do not meet the criteria of Group I must file a new PEUC 2021 claim. The application will be available starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021. Claimants can complete the application by going to getgov2go.com and creating an account (if they do not already have one) or by calling 1-866-832-2363. A claimant can start claiming weeks for payment once their application has been processed, usually in one to two business days. Customers will need their personal identification number (PIN) to file their weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630 or they can file weekly claims at getgov2go.com.