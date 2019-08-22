Pal’s Photo in a Flash winner August 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - State troopers have identified the driver accused of hitting an Elizabethton school bus and fleeing the scene on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Angela M. Stroberg, 37 of Johnson City, was traveling south on Church Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a school bus in the driver's side rear quarter panel. She then fled the scene traveling south along Church Street according to THP.