Oversized boiler transport to impact traffic in Kingsport, Mount Carmel on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Traffic in the Kingsport and Mount Carmel areas will be impacted by the transport of a large industrial boiler to the Holston Army Ammunition Plant on Monday.

According to BAE Systems, the oversized boiler will be delivered to the plant on Monday morning, just before noon, resulting in temporary road closures and traffic congestion on eastbound 11W in Mount Carmel and Kingsport.

BAE Systems says the boiler will be delivered on a 230-foot-long, 20-foot-wide dual-haul transport truck.

This will be the third of four boilers delivered to HAAP in the near future. They will be used in a new gas-fired steam facility that will replace the plant’s existing coal-fired plant.

The remaining boiler is expected to arrive on April 20, but that is subject to change.

You can learn more about the delivery HERE.