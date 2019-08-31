Over 40 people in TN deployed by Red Cross to help with hurricane disaster relief

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As people in Florida prepare for Hurricane Dorian, Tennessee and Virginia are offering their help.

The American Red Cross in Tennessee tells us that 41 volunteers are deploying from the state, and at this time, four are from our region.

Volunteers will be helping set up shelters, working as mental health associates and helping with public affairs.

The Red Cross tells us that evacuation shelters are likely to open starting today.

The Red Cross is urging anyone that will be affected by the storms to visit their Emergency App, where a list of shelters will be available.

Donations are also being accepted.