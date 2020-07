JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A new report shows that 122 thousand Tennesseans have reportedly lost health coverage due to job loss during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A “Families USA report finds that the increase in the number of uninsured adults between February and May was 39 percent higher than any annual increase ever recorded.



The Volunteer State ranks 13th nationally in number of insurance losses and now has the 10th highest number of uninsured residents in the United States.