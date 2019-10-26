Outreach Tri-Cities has third annual community event in Founders Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Outreach Tri-Cities had their third annual community event from 2 PM to 4 PM at Founders Park on Saturday.

Outreach organizers say it’s a time to give back to the community to those who are having difficult times.

Haircuts, gift bags, clothing, and other items where donated and given to the community members.

“By word of mouth they’ve asked other churches to be a part of this. We started with two or three churches and now we’re up to ten or twelve churches being a part of this event now,” said Kaleb Stone an event organizer.

Outreach Tri-Cities also tries to meet once a month in Downtown Johnson City near Southern Craft handing out clothing items like socks and hats.