Outdoor enthusiasts find ways to enjoy the weather amid Tennessee’s stay-at-home order

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Saturday’s warm temperatures and clear skies made it hard for some folks to remain inside, so they decided to hit the outdoors while practicing social distancing.

Ben Gurtner and Brittany Devoti decided to buy kayaks and enjoy the water at Watauga Lake.

“With the weather this nice and the stuff going on, I think being out on the lake and going fishing is essential for your mental health and for your physical health,” Devoti said.

They stayed together but made sure to keep a safe distance from other lake-goers.

“We just thought we were going to go have fun together but not be so close to other people,” Gurtner said.

At Tannery Knobs, a handful of people biked the trails while enjoying the mid-spring heat. Biker Abraham McIntyre did so with a bandanna covering his face.

“Everybody is kind of staying apart, which is great,” McIntyre said. “I had a mask on when I was riding, so I think that’s important.”

With temperatures continuing to rise as summer nears, the CDC posted advice pertaining to how to keep a safe social distance from other people while partaking in outdoor activities.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an order requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out “essential activities.”

