Outback gives back for Veterans Day

(WJHL) – We’re just days away from November, but one national restaurant chain is already preparing to give back to those that protect our nation’s freedom.

To celebrate Veterans Day, which is November 11, Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and a free drink for all active for former service members.

This is part of their special one-day veterans day discount. All year long, the restaurant offers a 10 percent military discount.

Other restaurants in our region are expected to offer similar types of deals.

There is an Outback located here in Johnson City.