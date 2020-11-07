“Out of the Darkness” walk to end suicide happening Saturday in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) A walk hoping to shine a spotlight on a dark place in many people’s lives is happening Saturday, November 7th in Bristol, Virginia.

It is the third annual “Out of the Darkness” walk to end suicide through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This is happening at Sugar Hollow park starting at 11am. For those who have not registered ahead of time, registration for the walk can be completed on site the day of.

They hope this walk inspires people in the community to seek mental health resources when needed, they also are working to raise 25,000 dollars.

More information can be found on www.afsp.org/bristolva.