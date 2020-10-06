Oregon wildfire evacuee takes refuge in Jonesborough after losing everything

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) The scale of the wildfires burning through the western United States reached a grim milestone yesterday as the Associated Press reports one single fire has now burned more than a million acres. From California to Oregon, more than four million total acres have been devastated, a record high.

An evacuee of the Almeda fire in Oregon is now taking refuge in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

The Almeda fire rips through Yvonne Webber’s Oregon neighborhood.

“You just don’t think it’s gonna happen to you. I certainly didn’t,” said Yvonne Webber, who lived in her Talent, Oregon home for 20 years.

She lost everything she owned as the fire leveled her home to the ground, leaving behind only ash and memories.

“I lost all my kids’ stuff, my grandkids’, my mom’s,” said Yvonne in tears. “But you look around and it was everybody. Everybody lost everything.”

Yvonne worked as a school bus monitor in Talent. She was serving breakfast to her groups of kids the morning before her life would change. By the afternoon, she got the call to route those buses for evacuations.

“They said can you get a small bus over to the nursing home, they need to evacuate. The helicopters were going over, the planes were going over. It was like we were in a war zone. It was horrible and the smoke, I have never seen so much smoke,” said Yvonne.

By early evening, Yvonne ran home to grab her two dogs and wait everything out with family in Central Point. At that time, she had no idea this would be the last time she would see her home standing. The fire was quicker and closer than anyone thought.

“When I did go back my whole neighborhood was gone. Just gone,” said Yvonne.

Yvonne Webber stands in what was once her Talent, OR home.

Her son Ken Webber, a Jonesborough local, drove to Oregon to bring his mom back to Tennessee. What he saw there left him speechless.

“It was heartbreaking and devastating walking around looking at the houses I used to go to as a kid and there was nothing left,” said Ken.

For now, Yvonne is taking refuge with her family in Jonesborough. Ironically, she has always wanted to live here, perhaps under different circumstances.

“I just want to go home. But I don’t have one, so why not go where I like?” said Yvonne. “I can always go back and visit Oregon but I think I am burnt out. Literally burnt out. I’ve always loved it here,” Yvonne said with a laugh.

The family has put together a GoFundMe account to help Yvonne start over. If you would like to donate, click this link.