TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) Law enforcement officers in five states, including Tennessee, will crack down on speeding this week.

“Operation Southern Shield” focuses on the heavy summer travel period when the rate of fatal and injury crashes in the southeast is higher than any other time of year.

The initiative kicks off Monday, July 15 and runs through July 21.

The other states included are Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.