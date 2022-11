ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Last year we told you about one woman and her mission to provide a Christmas to remember for students at Happy Valley Elementary School.

Mariah Walker is back at it again hoping to provide a Merry Christmas to local children who might not get one otherwise.

She stopped by First at Four Wednesday telling News Channel 11 that she only has gifts for 300 of the 1500 children on her list, most of them being older teenagers.