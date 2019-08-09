Online vehicle registration services in North Carolina will be down this weekend

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 20: Ford Focus compact cars are offered for sale at a dealership on June 20, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Ford announced it will move production of the Focus from their Wayne, Michigan facility to China instead of Mexico as originally planned. The new Ranger and Bronco are scheduled to be built […]

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend online vehicle registration services this weekend as part of routine scheduled maintenance by the N.C. Department of Revenue.

During the maintenance period, scheduled from Friday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at noon, NCDMV online vehicle registration services will not be available.

Customers will not be able to conduct several types of transactions, including renewing vehicle registration, ordering a duplicate registration, changing an address, paying vehicle property taxes or accessing the property tax estimator tool. Driver license services will not be affected by the maintenance period.

A notification to customers about the online suspension of services is available on the homepage of the NCDMV website.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online after 12 noon Sunday at www.MyNCDMV.gov.