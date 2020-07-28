Online learning could have impact on kids’ mental health

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Parents on social media and across the Tri-Cities expected that the school year would start online. Now, as they prepare to teach their children from home, they are wondering how their kids will cope with missing out on the other aspects of school.

“They got things ripped from them so quickly last year so it was kind of upsetting that we are going to have to adapt again,” said Sulphur Springs parent Lyndsi McCurry.

Monday, Washington County announced that the system would be online for the first 30 days of school.

“I hate that they don’t get that social aspect,” said Ridgeview Elementary parent, Cyrus Fees. “We do have to keep the kids safe, 100%. And until we know exactly how this is affecting kids, long term and some of that and where it’s this hot… we just have to be safe.”

Fees and McCurry both have rising kindergartners.

“Kindergarten especially, they do more ‘fun learning,'” said McCurry. “They don’t necessarily realize that they’re learning so I think it’s going to be hard for them to be just in front of a screen.”

Frontier Health says they are starting to see the effects of school being online last semester in patients.

“The virtual world is creating a sense of isolation for many children and that is a serious problem for emotional and mental growth and development,” said Tim Perry, the Vice President for Children’s Services.

He says that the school setting gives students a sense of security.

“The school setting is not just an academic setting for a child. It’s also a place for social and emotional growth,” Perry said. “It’s going to be detrimental to that child’s socialization skill and development… Relationships, establishing those relationships, human to human interaction, and contact is essential to good mental health.”

But, Perry says parents can set the tone for the ever-changing situation.

“Remind children that there’s a purpose for why this is happening. It is for their safety. Try to keep that structure in place. Stay in communication with your school. Stay in communication with your child,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of parents staying positive.

“This is a time when we need to be very mindful of the stress and anxiety we are feeling as adults.. our children our feeling just as much, maybe even more so,” Perry said. “Try to set a sense of calmness and a sense of safety and security in front of that child as you interact with them.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.