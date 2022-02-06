One taken to hospital following motorcycle crash in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been transported to the Johnson City Medical Center following a motorcycle accident on West G Street in Elizabethton.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, and while the exact cause of the wreck is unclear, it did involve a motorcycle and a car, according to Carter County Rescue Squad Director Terry Arnold.

The motorcycle rider did suffer injuries from the wreck and was taken to the hospital.

According to the TDOT SmartWay traffic map traffic is moving in the area.