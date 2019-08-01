One person is dead following drowning call at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police department are on the scene of a possible drowning.
According to MBPD Cpl. Thomas Vest, officers were called to the Sand Dollar Motel at 401 6th Ave North for a possible drowning. One person was taken to the hospital.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells us that person later died at the hospital. Details on that person’s identity have not yet been released.
This is a developing story, count on News13 for updates.
