GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire.

At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a woman called saying that she had been woken by a smoke alarm. The caller said she made it out of the house but one person was still inside.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bomb and arson division as well as the fire/arson investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.